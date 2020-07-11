All apartments in Los Altos Hills
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:26 PM

27400 Elena RD

27400 Elena Road · (650) 450-6648
Location

27400 Elena Road, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,999

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3825 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY 2 MOVE-IN to prestigious PALO ALTO SCHOOLS ( Nixon ES, Terman MS & Gunn HS ) Los Altos hills privileges with PALO ALTO SCHOOLS *CHECK out iGUIDE TOUR for 360-degree view of this Magnificent one of a kind Magnificent HOME with 5 BED & 4.5 BATH *Contemporary elegance offers luxurious details combines exquisite taste *GRAND entryway with High ceilings, Chandelier lighting, Coffered ceiling, Custom cabinets, QUAD plane Windows, Marble & Hardwood floors, Crown Molding & finishes, Rounded balcony exemplifies beauty and sophistication with stunning views *BEAUTIFUL Staircase leads to the upper-level Sun-filled MASTER suite with panoramic windows open to star gazing and hilltop tranquility creating a country ambiance without the drive *Modern OPEN floor plan as every room enjoys NATURAL light along with LUXURY Lifestyle *EXTREMELY private location very convenient to Los Altos, Highway 280 and Palo Alto schools *LIVE in to appreciate & enjoying!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27400 Elena RD have any available units?
27400 Elena RD has a unit available for $8,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27400 Elena RD have?
Some of 27400 Elena RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27400 Elena RD currently offering any rent specials?
27400 Elena RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27400 Elena RD pet-friendly?
No, 27400 Elena RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Altos Hills.
Does 27400 Elena RD offer parking?
Yes, 27400 Elena RD offers parking.
Does 27400 Elena RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27400 Elena RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27400 Elena RD have a pool?
No, 27400 Elena RD does not have a pool.
Does 27400 Elena RD have accessible units?
No, 27400 Elena RD does not have accessible units.
Does 27400 Elena RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 27400 Elena RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27400 Elena RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 27400 Elena RD does not have units with air conditioning.
