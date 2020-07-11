27400 Elena RD

Amenities

READY 2 MOVE-IN to prestigious PALO ALTO SCHOOLS ( Nixon ES, Terman MS & Gunn HS ) Los Altos hills privileges with PALO ALTO SCHOOLS *CHECK out iGUIDE TOUR for 360-degree view of this Magnificent one of a kind Magnificent HOME with 5 BED & 4.5 BATH *Contemporary elegance offers luxurious details combines exquisite taste *GRAND entryway with High ceilings, Chandelier lighting, Coffered ceiling, Custom cabinets, QUAD plane Windows, Marble & Hardwood floors, Crown Molding & finishes, Rounded balcony exemplifies beauty and sophistication with stunning views *BEAUTIFUL Staircase leads to the upper-level Sun-filled MASTER suite with panoramic windows open to star gazing and hilltop tranquility creating a country ambiance without the drive *Modern OPEN floor plan as every room enjoys NATURAL light along with LUXURY Lifestyle *EXTREMELY private location very convenient to Los Altos, Highway 280 and Palo Alto schools *LIVE in to appreciate & enjoying!