12113 Old Snakey Rd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Grand, lush, serene, this hidden Mediterranean style home set on 1 acre with swimming pool. Offering 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, the grand main reception area with dining hall, a modern kitchen and the first family room with high ceiling and clear story windows for a lots of light. These spacious and bright spaces are perfect for large families while provides needed separation of spaces. The upper level, you enjoy the master bedroom with master bath and two more rooms and full bath. On the lower level you find two very quiet rooms with one full bath, the family room, laundry room, and half bath. In addition to 5 bedrooms, there are two separate large family room/office which provide the ultimate work from home environment. The home offers access to acclimed schools including Santa Rita Elementary, Egan Junior High, and Los Altos High School. Easy access to Foothill Expressway and Highway 280.

No Pets Allowed



