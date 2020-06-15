All apartments in Los Altos Hills
Find more places like 12113 Old Snakey Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Altos Hills, CA
/
12113 Old Snakey Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

12113 Old Snakey Rd

12113 Old Snakey Road · (650) 315-8192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12113 Old Snakey Road, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $14500 · Avail. Jul 20

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Available 07/20/20 Grand, lush private house with swimming pool - Property Id: 292050

Grand, lush, serene, this hidden Mediterranean style home set on 1 acre with swimming pool. Offering 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, the grand main reception area with dining hall, a modern kitchen and the first family room with high ceiling and clear story windows for a lots of light. These spacious and bright spaces are perfect for large families while provides needed separation of spaces. The upper level, you enjoy the master bedroom with master bath and two more rooms and full bath. On the lower level you find two very quiet rooms with one full bath, the family room, laundry room, and half bath. In addition to 5 bedrooms, there are two separate large family room/office which provide the ultimate work from home environment. The home offers access to acclimed schools including Santa Rita Elementary, Egan Junior High, and Los Altos High School. Easy access to Foothill Expressway and Highway 280.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292050
Property Id 292050

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12113 Old Snakey Rd have any available units?
12113 Old Snakey Rd has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12113 Old Snakey Rd have?
Some of 12113 Old Snakey Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12113 Old Snakey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12113 Old Snakey Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12113 Old Snakey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12113 Old Snakey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Altos Hills.
Does 12113 Old Snakey Rd offer parking?
No, 12113 Old Snakey Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12113 Old Snakey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12113 Old Snakey Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12113 Old Snakey Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12113 Old Snakey Rd has a pool.
Does 12113 Old Snakey Rd have accessible units?
No, 12113 Old Snakey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12113 Old Snakey Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12113 Old Snakey Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12113 Old Snakey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12113 Old Snakey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12113 Old Snakey Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CALos Altos, CAPalo Alto, CACupertino, CAMenlo Park, CASaratoga, CAEast Palo Alto, CA
Newark, CASan Carlos, CACampbell, CALos Gatos, CABelmont, CAFoster City, CAUnion City, CAMilpitas, CAHillsborough, CABurlingame, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Lorenzo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity