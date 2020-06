Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL AND EXCELLENT LOS ALAMITOS SCHOOL DISTRICT TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOME NO ONE ABOVE AND NO ONE BELOW. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, COMPLETED REMODEL, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND 1/2 GUESS BATH, SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, 2 BED AND 2 FULL BATH UPSTAIRS. LOTS OF PARKING AND 2 CAR GARAGE ATTACHED. EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY 605 & 405 ( SORRY NO PETS ) AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN AUGUST/15/2018