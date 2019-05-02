3687 Green Ave

Amenities
3 Bedroom Two Story Townhome w/ 2 car garage - Spacious two story end unit with high vaulted ceilngs and recessed lighting. Upper floor features kitchen, powder room, living room w/ gas fireplace, balcony patio and master bedroom suite with private bath that offers a large walk in shower and separate jetted bathtub. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Lots of natural light! Lower level has two bedrooms, full bathroom laundry closet with stacked washer / dryer, and access to attached two car garage. Located in lovely Los Alamitos!
Rent includes trash, all other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Minimum 1 year lease.
No pets, No Smoking
Applicant must meet the following criteria to be considered: Minimum FICO credit score of 600, total monthly income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
TO SEE RENTAL: Text or call Liza Jimenez at (562) 472-5535
TO APPLY: Please go to www.spurrmanagement.com/vacancies
(RLNE3850005)