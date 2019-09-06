All apartments in Los Alamitos
10742 Chestnut Street
Location

10742 Chestnut Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Old Town West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 3 BED/2.5 BATH IN WITH CENTRAL AIR & 2 CAR GARAGE WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED - This stunning extra large three bedroom, two and half bathroom town home in a pristine community, award winning Los Alamitos School District area. This unit comes with a fully appliance kitchen that features a refrigerator (as is), gas stove, dishwasher and granite counter tops.This home boasts full two tone paint, window blinds, laminated flooring throughout kitchen, living room and bedrooms, central a/c & heating, a 2 car garage which also includes a washer and dryer. Enjoy plenty of storage space throughout the house. Small pets welcome for an additional $300 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet rent..

***FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED***

To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 650
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

(RLNE4967479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10742 Chestnut Street have any available units?
10742 Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 10742 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 10742 Chestnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10742 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
10742 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10742 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10742 Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 10742 Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 10742 Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 10742 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10742 Chestnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10742 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 10742 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 10742 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 10742 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10742 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10742 Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10742 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10742 Chestnut Street has units with air conditioning.
