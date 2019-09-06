10742 Chestnut Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 3 BED/2.5 BATH IN WITH CENTRAL AIR & 2 CAR GARAGE WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED - This stunning extra large three bedroom, two and half bathroom town home in a pristine community, award winning Los Alamitos School District area. This unit comes with a fully appliance kitchen that features a refrigerator (as is), gas stove, dishwasher and granite counter tops.This home boasts full two tone paint, window blinds, laminated flooring throughout kitchen, living room and bedrooms, central a/c & heating, a 2 car garage which also includes a washer and dryer. Enjoy plenty of storage space throughout the house. Small pets welcome for an additional $300 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet rent..



***FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED***



To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 650

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



(RLNE4967479)