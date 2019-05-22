10641 Chestnut St

Amenities

2Bd 2.5Ba DUAL MASTERS 1100sf in Los Al $2,600mo - Property Id: 121808



NEW, UPSCALE Flooring, carpet, tile, paint, lighting, fixtures, hardware, appliances, cabinets. Street Facing "Owners Unit" w/ smart layout. Spacious liv room on the left, large din area on right w/ private side patio for BBQ's and gathering or green grass front yard, tree-lines street. Kitchen gorgeous new quartz tops over teak cabinets, new stainless steel appliances incl lge stainless farmers sink, garbage disposal, dishwasher, 5 burner gas stove/oven, hood. Laundry room under stairwell, guest bath w/new sink,vanity, tile flooring. Upstairs linen cabinets separating Dual Master Bedrooms, each with its own full bath. Each bath boasts porcelain tile on floor and in tub enclosure, rainfall shower head, new sink, vanity, toilet. Prestigious unit comes w/exclusive 1 car garage plus 1 parking space. Lots of street pkg. Endless variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation in this area. Los Alamitos Unified School Dist w/ Los Al High, Oak Middle, Lee Elementary.

No Pets Allowed



