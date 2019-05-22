All apartments in Los Alamitos
Last updated May 22 2019

10641 Chestnut St

10641 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

10641 Chestnut Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Old Town West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2Bd 2.5Ba DUAL MASTERS 1100sf in Los Al $2,600mo - Property Id: 121808

NEW, UPSCALE Flooring, carpet, tile, paint, lighting, fixtures, hardware, appliances, cabinets. Street Facing "Owners Unit" w/ smart layout. Spacious liv room on the left, large din area on right w/ private side patio for BBQ's and gathering or green grass front yard, tree-lines street. Kitchen gorgeous new quartz tops over teak cabinets, new stainless steel appliances incl lge stainless farmers sink, garbage disposal, dishwasher, 5 burner gas stove/oven, hood. Laundry room under stairwell, guest bath w/new sink,vanity, tile flooring. Upstairs linen cabinets separating Dual Master Bedrooms, each with its own full bath. Each bath boasts porcelain tile on floor and in tub enclosure, rainfall shower head, new sink, vanity, toilet. Prestigious unit comes w/exclusive 1 car garage plus 1 parking space. Lots of street pkg. Endless variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation in this area. Los Alamitos Unified School Dist w/ Los Al High, Oak Middle, Lee Elementary.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121808
Property Id 121808

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4887862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10641 Chestnut St have any available units?
10641 Chestnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 10641 Chestnut St have?
Some of 10641 Chestnut St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10641 Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
10641 Chestnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10641 Chestnut St pet-friendly?
No, 10641 Chestnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 10641 Chestnut St offer parking?
Yes, 10641 Chestnut St offers parking.
Does 10641 Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10641 Chestnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10641 Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 10641 Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 10641 Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 10641 Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 10641 Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10641 Chestnut St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10641 Chestnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10641 Chestnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
