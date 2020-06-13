116 Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA with balcony
The word lomita means "little knoll" in Spanish. The little hilltop of the California community of Lomita used to be wider, but parts of it were appropriated by neighboring Torrance and Rolling Hills, since it was originally developed in 1907.
Lomita began as a Spanish ranchero, used for cattle grazing. From there, an oil boom and bust caused land values to skyrocket and sections of the community to be ceded to oil giants at the turn of the 20th century. In the 1930s, the area was known for its truck farms, and was pegged as the Celery Capitol of the World. A small town vibe has persisted through the years, with the town incorporating in 1964, in part to prevent the construction of high rise apartments that would change the feel of the city. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lomita renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.