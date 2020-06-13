Apartment List
/
CA
/
lomita
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
Central San Pedro
10 Units Available
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26039 Cypress Street #111
26039 Cypress Street, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1778 sqft
Gorgeous Lomita Townhome Practically Brand New! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath Stand Alone town home built in 2016. Like new. This home has everything: Big master suite with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 26

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lomita
1 Unit Available
25104 Andreo
25104 Andreo Avenue, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1143 sqft
Sweet as Sunday Brunch home on a wonderful street is ready to greet you with lots of light, storage and space. Hardwood floors, huge back yard and a sunny front porch and a great garage! Ready to go!
Results within 1 mile of Lomita
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walteria
1 Unit Available
3142 Newton St F304
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,765
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit F304 Available 06/13/20 Newton Towers Apts -JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
27980 Western Ave. #221
27980 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
23442 Batey Avenue
23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven,

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1940 Mount Shasta Drive
1940 Mount Shasta Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1595 sqft
Turn-key townhome in The Gardens. New flooring in kitchen & family room, new gas stove, new dishwasher, new vinyl sliding door & garden window. Brand new concrete patio. Recent paint, carpet, fixtures in all baths, window screens and blinds.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
26045 Frampton Avenue
26045 Frampton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1620 sqft
Look No Further! This beautiful 2-story DETACHED “open” floor plan Town Home located in the highly desirable Franciscan Village Complex [across from the Stone Heaven Complex]. Located in an exclusive, private, quiet and secured/gated complex.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3605 W Hidden Lane
3605 West Hidden Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1131 sqft
Welcome to the wonderful community of "The Estates" in the premier city of Rolling Hills Estates. Enjoy the lushly landscaped grounds and the ambiance of this beautiful End Unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3189 sqft
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
2602 Loftyview Drive
2602 Loftyview Drive, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1439 sqft
Beautifully updated home located in a great area of South Torrance, Victoria Knolls.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne
1611 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1360 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in Harbor City - Picture perfect home with beautiful stained glass front doors and tiled entryway. Large bay window overlooks the front yard.

1 of 18

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
2230 Stonewood Court
2230 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1351 sqft
Beautiful Gardens Townhome on the north end of Stonewood Court. Spacious deck off off the Dining/Kitchen area. Great for barbecue and just relaxing. Many upgrades in this ideal home.
Results within 5 miles of Lomita
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Torrance
29 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Southwood Riviera
3 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
City Guide for Lomita, CA

The word lomita means "little knoll" in Spanish. The little hilltop of the California community of Lomita used to be wider, but parts of it were appropriated by neighboring Torrance and Rolling Hills, since it was originally developed in 1907.

Lomita began as a Spanish ranchero, used for cattle grazing. From there, an oil boom and bust caused land values to skyrocket and sections of the community to be ceded to oil giants at the turn of the 20th century. In the 1930s, the area was known for its truck farms, and was pegged as the Celery Capitol of the World. A small town vibe has persisted through the years, with the town incorporating in 1964, in part to prevent the construction of high rise apartments that would change the feel of the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lomita, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lomita renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lomita 1 BedroomsLomita 2 BedroomsLomita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLomita 3 BedroomsLomita Accessible ApartmentsLomita Apartments with Balcony
Lomita Apartments with GarageLomita Apartments with GymLomita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLomita Apartments with ParkingLomita Apartments with Pool
Lomita Apartments with Washer-DryerLomita Dog Friendly ApartmentsLomita Furnished ApartmentsLomita Pet Friendly PlacesLomita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CA
Lawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles