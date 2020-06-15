26006 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this quiet cul-de-sac street in LOMITA PINES!! This open floorplan is a single level 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath,, 765sf home

on the second floor in a charming 6-unit community on the border of Palos Verdes and Lomita. Newly remodeled with new paint,

new wood-laminate floors in living areas, dual-pane vinyl windows and new blinds. Newly remodeled kitchen with

Quartz countertop, new maple cabinets and new stainless-steel appliances. The unit also has newly remodeled bathrooms and the

bedrooms have new ceilings fans. This upstairs unit has lots of windows providing plenty of natural light and fresh breeze. Newer

coin-operated washer and dryer on site. Water, trash and gardening included. Small town feel that offers walking distance to

shops, parks, restaurants, schools and many other amenities. Plenty of street parking.