Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

26006 Pennsylvania Avenue

26006 Pennsylvania Avenue · (310) 259-6850
Location

26006 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this quiet cul-de-sac street in LOMITA PINES!! This open floorplan is a single level 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath,, 765sf home
on the second floor in a charming 6-unit community on the border of Palos Verdes and Lomita. Newly remodeled with new paint,
new wood-laminate floors in living areas, dual-pane vinyl windows and new blinds. Newly remodeled kitchen with
Quartz countertop, new maple cabinets and new stainless-steel appliances. The unit also has newly remodeled bathrooms and the
bedrooms have new ceilings fans. This upstairs unit has lots of windows providing plenty of natural light and fresh breeze. Newer
coin-operated washer and dryer on site. Water, trash and gardening included. Small town feel that offers walking distance to
shops, parks, restaurants, schools and many other amenities. Plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 26006 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
