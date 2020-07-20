25834 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated condo features new paint, carpet and appliances. Interior features an open easily flowing floor plan, with entry into the living room with adjoined formal dining room featuring track lighting. Kitchen features recessed lighting, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling with lighted ceiling fan, walk-in closet and double french door entry to private patio. Bathrooms feature tile flooring and showers. 2 car attached garage features custom flooring and abundant lighting. Located near dinning, shopping, parks, and easy access to PCH.

