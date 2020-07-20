All apartments in Lomita
25834 Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:56 PM

25834 Pennsylvania Avenue

25834 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25834 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated condo features new paint, carpet and appliances. Interior features an open easily flowing floor plan, with entry into the living room with adjoined formal dining room featuring track lighting. Kitchen features recessed lighting, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling with lighted ceiling fan, walk-in closet and double french door entry to private patio. Bathrooms feature tile flooring and showers. 2 car attached garage features custom flooring and abundant lighting. Located near dinning, shopping, parks, and easy access to PCH.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
25834 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25834 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25834 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
