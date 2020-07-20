All apartments in Lomita
25438 Narbonne Ave

25438 Narbonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25438 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Single Family Home with Fenced Backyard - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **

NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at www.hfapm.com and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.

This spacious 3BR/2BA single family home offers beautiful, original hardwood floors, a large kitchen with a breakfast nook, a separate dining room and a spacious living room. There is also a large enclosed back patio that opens to the grassy backyard. The yard is completely fenced and this owner is open to pets with an additional pet deposit. Long driveway leads to a the detached 2 car garage located in the rear of the property.

(RLNE4954249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25438 Narbonne Ave have any available units?
25438 Narbonne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 25438 Narbonne Ave have?
Some of 25438 Narbonne Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25438 Narbonne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25438 Narbonne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25438 Narbonne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 25438 Narbonne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 25438 Narbonne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 25438 Narbonne Ave offers parking.
Does 25438 Narbonne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25438 Narbonne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25438 Narbonne Ave have a pool?
No, 25438 Narbonne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 25438 Narbonne Ave have accessible units?
No, 25438 Narbonne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25438 Narbonne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 25438 Narbonne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25438 Narbonne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 25438 Narbonne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
