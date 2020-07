Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED AND READY TO MOVE IN!!! Multi-level unit, 3 Bed, 2 Bath with new kitchen, flooring, and paint in the heart of Lomita. Private patio. Quite neighborhood with off street parking with one garage space. No pets, no exceptions. Call Eric Rook at 310-961-0030