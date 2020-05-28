24359 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

Charming small 1 story 4 unit complex on border of Torrance with large enclosed front yard & side yard being shared by all 4 units. Coin operated washer and dryer on site. Water, trash and gardening included. Bright remodeled 2Br 1Bath 1 Car Garage with roll-up doors with new remote and storage . Remodeled with laminated wood floors, gutters, newer roof, duel glassed vinyl windows, vinyl picked fence in front, central furnace & AC with Electrostatic Filter, & new electrical panel/meters. Ceilings fans in LR & Bedrooms ,insulation in attic and under house, travertine on kitchen dinning room floors and bath. All interior & garage and laundry & exterior freshly painted . Smooth ceilings with crown molding, complete bath and kitchen remodeled with granite Counters. under mounted single compartment stainless steel kitchen sink (10" deep 16 gage) with pull out Moen faucet. (Pro Essential) 3/4 horsepower garbage disposal, Bosh stainless steel dishwasher, 21.7 cu. ft. Side by Side Smart LG Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door in Stainless Steel, Counter Depth, ice maker, water dispenser , free standing stove, microwave. Br has two large closets plus 2 closets in hallway. It is walking distance to Downtown (Lomita), small town feel with shops and restaurants. Close to shops including Costco and freeways.

Small pets only please. (Lap dog)

