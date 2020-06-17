All apartments in Lomita
Lomita, CA
1816 1/2 257th St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:11 PM

1816 1/2 257th St

1816 1/2 257th St · (424) 226-8315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1816 1/2 257th St, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Renovated!

Big space, close to all the great shopping and eating in beautiful Lomita.

Video Walkthrough!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=eenG9fMgwy0&feature=youtu.be

NEW Beautiful Luxury Plank Flooring
NEW Quartz Countertops
NEW Air conditioning ion both bedrooms
NEW Stainless Gas Range
NEW Stainless Refrigerator
NEW Bathroom Vanity, Toilet, Fixtures, and Freshly Glazed Bathtub

Laundry Hookups
Personal one car garage
Walk to restaurants and stores
WIll consider small pet

stonecrestassociates@gmail.com stonecrestassociatesllc.managebuilding.com SMS
call Christina: 424-226-8315
Available NOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eenG9fMgwy0&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 1/2 257th St have any available units?
1816 1/2 257th St has a unit available for $2,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1816 1/2 257th St have?
Some of 1816 1/2 257th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 1/2 257th St currently offering any rent specials?
1816 1/2 257th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 1/2 257th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 1/2 257th St is pet friendly.
Does 1816 1/2 257th St offer parking?
Yes, 1816 1/2 257th St does offer parking.
Does 1816 1/2 257th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 1/2 257th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 1/2 257th St have a pool?
No, 1816 1/2 257th St does not have a pool.
Does 1816 1/2 257th St have accessible units?
No, 1816 1/2 257th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 1/2 257th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 1/2 257th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 1/2 257th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1816 1/2 257th St has units with air conditioning.
