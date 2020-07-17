26133 Wallack Place, CA

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loma Linda House Near Loma Linda University - SINGLE STORY ** GREAT LOCATION ** a single story in Loma Linda and south of Barton! Close to medical facilities, schools, shopping and freeway. You will immediately notice how well maintained this home is from the moment you walk in the front door. Beautiful Laminate flooring in the Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Hallway, Master Bedroom, and one other bedroom. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops and a stainless steel sink.. The master bedroom has a large closet with mirrored closet doors. The backyard has fruit trees. No Pets Please.



(RLNE5869788)