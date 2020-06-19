All apartments in Livermore
Find more places like 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livermore, CA
/
4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104

4623 Nicol Common · (925) 392-2411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Livermore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4623 Nicol Common, Livermore, CA 94550
Brookmeadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Affordable Move In Ready S. Vasco Condo - This fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is waiting for you! This upper unit features beautiful new flooring throughout, fresh coat of paint, and no rear neighbors. You have access to 2 swimming pools, 3 hot tubs, and a large community park with tennis courts. This South Vasco home is in close proximity to the Lawrence Livermore Lab, and just minutes away from the down town. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

Text Agent at 925-322-2081 for additional information or on how to apply.

Megan Pato
Best Property Management Inc.
Account Manager
DRE #02016922
925-322-2081
meganpato@bestproperty4u.com
www.bestproperty4u.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5713048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 have any available units?
4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr
Livermore, CA 94550
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way
Livermore, CA 94550
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco
Livermore, CA 94551
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155
Livermore, CA 94550

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with Parking
Livermore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreJensen Tract
SpringtownDowntown Livermore
Leland HeightsUlmar

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity