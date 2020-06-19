4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104

Amenities
Affordable Move In Ready S. Vasco Condo - This fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is waiting for you! This upper unit features beautiful new flooring throughout, fresh coat of paint, and no rear neighbors. You have access to 2 swimming pools, 3 hot tubs, and a large community park with tennis courts. This South Vasco home is in close proximity to the Lawrence Livermore Lab, and just minutes away from the down town. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!
Text Agent at 925-322-2081 for additional information or on how to apply.
Megan Pato
Best Property Management Inc.
Account Manager
DRE #02016922
925-322-2081
meganpato@bestproperty4u.com
www.bestproperty4u.com
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5713048)