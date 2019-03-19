10416 Buford Ave

Amenities

Newly remodeled front house 3bd/2ba almost 1200 sqft, very private with central AC and heating, washer and dryer in large laundry room, new windows, remote controlled gated parking, private side yard, large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter and fully equipped appliances, master suite with en-suite bathroom, 2 bedroom with quality bathroom in middle.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change. Easy to show with short notice.