Lennox, CA
10416 Buford Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10416 Buford Ave

10416 Buford Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10416 Buford Ave, Lennox, CA 90304

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8cebae021 ----
Newly remodeled front house 3bd/2ba almost 1200 sqft, very private with central AC and heating, washer and dryer in large laundry room, new windows, remote controlled gated parking, private side yard, large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter and fully equipped appliances, master suite with en-suite bathroom, 2 bedroom with quality bathroom in middle.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change. Easy to show with short notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10416 Buford Ave have any available units?
10416 Buford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lennox, CA.
What amenities does 10416 Buford Ave have?
Some of 10416 Buford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10416 Buford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10416 Buford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10416 Buford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10416 Buford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10416 Buford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10416 Buford Ave offers parking.
Does 10416 Buford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10416 Buford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10416 Buford Ave have a pool?
No, 10416 Buford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10416 Buford Ave have accessible units?
No, 10416 Buford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10416 Buford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10416 Buford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10416 Buford Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10416 Buford Ave has units with air conditioning.
