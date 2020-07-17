6020 Camellia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NICE REMODELED UNIT IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO!! - Nicely remodeled duplex with adorable & comfortable living space. Appliances include gas oven/stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Located on a 1 block dead end street in South Sacramento. Great Location - near downtown, restaurants, employers, transportation, & easy freeway access. Inside laundry room. Fresh paint and new vinyl plank flooring throughout. All new bathroom & kitchen, new blinds and huge secure gated yard with storage room for car or trailer with gated & locked off-street parking. Call Drysdale Property Management at 916-609-2087 or visit our website at www.drysdalepm.com and fill out a guest card to schedule an appointment to view. Sorry, no pets, no smoking!



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

No Pets Allowed



