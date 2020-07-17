All apartments in Lemon Hill
Lemon Hill, CA
6020 Camellia Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6020 Camellia Lane

6020 Camellia Lane · (916) 609-2087
Location

6020 Camellia Lane, Lemon Hill, CA 95824
Cordova

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6020 Camellia Lane · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NICE REMODELED UNIT IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO!! - Nicely remodeled duplex with adorable & comfortable living space. Appliances include gas oven/stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Located on a 1 block dead end street in South Sacramento. Great Location - near downtown, restaurants, employers, transportation, & easy freeway access. Inside laundry room. Fresh paint and new vinyl plank flooring throughout. All new bathroom & kitchen, new blinds and huge secure gated yard with storage room for car or trailer with gated & locked off-street parking. Call Drysdale Property Management at 916-609-2087 or visit our website at www.drysdalepm.com and fill out a guest card to schedule an appointment to view. Sorry, no pets, no smoking!

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
DRE #01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

