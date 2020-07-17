6020 Camellia Lane

Amenities
NICE REMODELED UNIT IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO!! - Nicely remodeled duplex with adorable & comfortable living space. Appliances include gas oven/stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Located on a 1 block dead end street in South Sacramento. Great Location - near downtown, restaurants, employers, transportation, & easy freeway access. Inside laundry room. Fresh paint and new vinyl plank flooring throughout. All new bathroom & kitchen, new blinds and huge secure gated yard with storage room for car or trailer with gated & locked off-street parking. Call Drysdale Property Management at 916-609-2087 or visit our website at www.drysdalepm.com and fill out a guest card to schedule an appointment to view. Sorry, no pets, no smoking!
Rental criteria as follows:
Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
DRE #01929730
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5881549)