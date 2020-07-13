Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour



Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent. Dwell in the hottest eco-savvy one, two or three bedroom apartment homes for rent that fuse modern design elements and a vibrant lifestyle. Enjoy amenities such as energy efficient stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, and private balconies.



Celsius apartments deliver a full spectrum of smart living choices. Our smoke-free, pet-friendly community provides our residents with a state-of-the-art fitness center, lounge with 75” TV and pool table, charging stations and wi-fi in all common areas.



Celsius elevates this comfortable, laid-back East County locale with a current vibe. Our apartments are walking distance from local grocers and conveniently located near the 94 and 15 freeways. Call today to schedule a tour of your new home at Celsius Apartments.