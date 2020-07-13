All apartments in Lemon Grove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Celsius

100 Citronica Ln · (619) 432-4131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Celsius.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour

Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent. Dwell in the hottest eco-savvy one, two or three bedroom apartment homes for rent that fuse modern design elements and a vibrant lifestyle. Enjoy amenities such as energy efficient stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, and private balconies.

Celsius apartments deliver a full spectrum of smart living choices. Our smoke-free, pet-friendly community provides our residents with a state-of-the-art fitness center, lounge with 75” TV and pool table, charging stations and wi-fi in all common areas.

Celsius elevates this comfortable, laid-back East County locale with a current vibe. Our apartments are walking distance from local grocers and conveniently located near the 94 and 15 freeways. Call today to schedule a tour of your new home at Celsius Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per APPLICANT WITH $100 hold deposit per apartment
Deposit: Special $99 OAC - other times 1x1 $300- 2x2 $500 3x2 $700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50 per month
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $35 per month
Parking Details: One assigned spot.
Storage Details: $35 or $50 for additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Celsius have any available units?
Celsius has 5 units available starting at $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Celsius have?
Some of Celsius's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Celsius currently offering any rent specials?
Celsius is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Celsius pet-friendly?
Yes, Celsius is pet friendly.
Does Celsius offer parking?
Yes, Celsius offers parking.
Does Celsius have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Celsius offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Celsius have a pool?
No, Celsius does not have a pool.
Does Celsius have accessible units?
Yes, Celsius has accessible units.
Does Celsius have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Celsius has units with dishwashers.
Does Celsius have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Celsius has units with air conditioning.
