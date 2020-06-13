/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
44 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lemon Grove, CA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lemon Grove
4 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Lemon Grove
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Lemon Grove
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Grantville
25 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,919
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
City Heights
8 Units Available
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,439
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,288
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1369 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 2C
7614 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
805 sqft
Parkway Plaza is a quiet 65 unit apartment complex conveniently located at the top of Parkway Dr, less than a minute from the I-8.
Results within 10 miles of Lemon Grove
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Serra Mesa
19 Units Available
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Core-Columbia
41 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
East Village
14 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,583
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 83
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastlake Greens
20 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,748
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission Valley East
29 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1184 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Village
31 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch
10 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission Valley
29 Units Available
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1324 sqft
Centrally located apartment community close to freeways, shopping centers and movie theaters. All-electric gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars and private patio/balcony. Community features media room, pool, hot tub and business center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
East Village
15 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,639
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
Morena
8 Units Available
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,274
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
Mission Valley
9 Units Available
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life at Aquatera, truly is coming home and getting away all at once. Enter the gates and you know youve escaped. Waterfalls, fountains and beautiful, natural plants soothe your eyes.
Similar Pages
Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemon Grove 3 BedroomsLemon Grove Accessible Apartments
Lemon Grove Apartments with BalconyLemon Grove Apartments with GarageLemon Grove Apartments with GymLemon Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLemon Grove Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA