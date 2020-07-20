All apartments in Lemon Grove
7961 Nichals St.
7961 Nichals St.

7961 Nichals Street · No Longer Available
Location

7961 Nichals Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Completely Remodeled home w/ 2 Car Garage. MUST SEE!!!!! - 7961 Nichals St. is conveniently located in Lemon Grove near I-125 and I-94. This property is just minutes from downtown Lemon Grove, with access to major transportation, restaurants and shops. Everything in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been renovated. All brand new floors, new windows, and blinds. Top of the line kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. There has been no details left undone. Outside of this remodeled home you'll soon find amazing, all new low maintenance landscape as well. There is also a 2 car garage with a huge yard for family and entertaining. Too many items to list. The deposit will be the same as one month's rent ($2395.00). Please call Cam @ (858)231-0004 to set up an appointment today! ***MUST SEE!!!!***

(RLNE3865816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7961 Nichals St. have any available units?
7961 Nichals St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
Is 7961 Nichals St. currently offering any rent specials?
7961 Nichals St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7961 Nichals St. pet-friendly?
No, 7961 Nichals St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 7961 Nichals St. offer parking?
Yes, 7961 Nichals St. offers parking.
Does 7961 Nichals St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7961 Nichals St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7961 Nichals St. have a pool?
No, 7961 Nichals St. does not have a pool.
Does 7961 Nichals St. have accessible units?
No, 7961 Nichals St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7961 Nichals St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7961 Nichals St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7961 Nichals St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7961 Nichals St. does not have units with air conditioning.
