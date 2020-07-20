Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Completely Remodeled home w/ 2 Car Garage. MUST SEE!!!!! - 7961 Nichals St. is conveniently located in Lemon Grove near I-125 and I-94. This property is just minutes from downtown Lemon Grove, with access to major transportation, restaurants and shops. Everything in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been renovated. All brand new floors, new windows, and blinds. Top of the line kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. There has been no details left undone. Outside of this remodeled home you'll soon find amazing, all new low maintenance landscape as well. There is also a 2 car garage with a huge yard for family and entertaining. Too many items to list. The deposit will be the same as one month's rent ($2395.00). Please call Cam @ (858)231-0004 to set up an appointment today! ***MUST SEE!!!!***



(RLNE3865816)