Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3003 FISHER LANE

3003 Fisher Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Fisher Ln, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Available now! Call today to schedule a showing! - Located to the east of the city, convenient access to State Routes 95 and 125. Walking distance to grocery store, restaurants, bus stop and schools!

Open and spacious dinning room, living room and family room!! Upstairs has a large master suite with beautify private bathroom, plenty of closet space, two more bedroom and a shared bathroom. Downstairs is dinning room, living room, 1/2 bathroom, family room a 4th bedroom with private bathroom and attached garage.

One tandem parking space is front, fully fenced yard. Water and sewer included!

Minimum Requirements:
FICO credit score of 600 or greater
Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified

Please give us a call for more information:
OFFICE (619)298-7724
TEXT (201)903-0215
EMAIL debbie@allpointsrealestate.com
WEBSITE http://www.allpointsrealestate.com/

(RLNE5412211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 FISHER LANE have any available units?
3003 FISHER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
Is 3003 FISHER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3003 FISHER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 FISHER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3003 FISHER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 3003 FISHER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3003 FISHER LANE offers parking.
Does 3003 FISHER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 FISHER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 FISHER LANE have a pool?
No, 3003 FISHER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3003 FISHER LANE have accessible units?
No, 3003 FISHER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 FISHER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 FISHER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 FISHER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 FISHER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

