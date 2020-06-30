3003 FISHER LANE

Amenities

garage

Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Available now! Call today to schedule a showing! - Located to the east of the city, convenient access to State Routes 95 and 125. Walking distance to grocery store, restaurants, bus stop and schools!



Open and spacious dinning room, living room and family room!! Upstairs has a large master suite with beautify private bathroom, plenty of closet space, two more bedroom and a shared bathroom. Downstairs is dinning room, living room, 1/2 bathroom, family room a 4th bedroom with private bathroom and attached garage.



One tandem parking space is front, fully fenced yard. Water and sewer included!



Minimum Requirements:

FICO credit score of 600 or greater

Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified



Please give us a call for more information:

OFFICE (619)298-7724

TEXT (201)903-0215

EMAIL debbie@allpointsrealestate.com

WEBSITE http://www.allpointsrealestate.com/



