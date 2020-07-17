All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4706 W 162nd ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4706 W 162nd ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4706 W 162nd ST

4706 W 162nd St · (310) 984-9518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4706 W 162nd St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4706 W 162nd ST · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
4706 W 162nd ST Available 07/18/20 2bd/1ba front unit, 2 onsite parking, laundry on site - New 2bd/1ba unit with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and quality tile throughout the unit, brand new paint, on-site parking,, washer and dryer and 2 on-site parking, water, sewer, trash paid by owner. Pets submit for approval, Sorry No Section 8.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice.

(RLNE4265611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 W 162nd ST have any available units?
4706 W 162nd ST has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4706 W 162nd ST have?
Some of 4706 W 162nd ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 W 162nd ST currently offering any rent specials?
4706 W 162nd ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 W 162nd ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 W 162nd ST is pet friendly.
Does 4706 W 162nd ST offer parking?
Yes, 4706 W 162nd ST offers parking.
Does 4706 W 162nd ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 W 162nd ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 W 162nd ST have a pool?
No, 4706 W 162nd ST does not have a pool.
Does 4706 W 162nd ST have accessible units?
No, 4706 W 162nd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 W 162nd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 W 162nd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 W 162nd ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 W 162nd ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4706 W 162nd ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with ParkingLawndale Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity