Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

4706 W 162nd ST Available 07/18/20 2bd/1ba front unit, 2 onsite parking, laundry on site - New 2bd/1ba unit with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and quality tile throughout the unit, brand new paint, on-site parking,, washer and dryer and 2 on-site parking, water, sewer, trash paid by owner. Pets submit for approval, Sorry No Section 8.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing

* Prices and Availability Subject to Change

Easy to show with short notice.



(RLNE4265611)