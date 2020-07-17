Amenities
4706 W 162nd ST Available 07/18/20 2bd/1ba front unit, 2 onsite parking, laundry on site - New 2bd/1ba unit with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and quality tile throughout the unit, brand new paint, on-site parking,, washer and dryer and 2 on-site parking, water, sewer, trash paid by owner. Pets submit for approval, Sorry No Section 8.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice.
(RLNE4265611)