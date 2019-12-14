All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4343 W 169th Hawthorne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4343 W 169th Hawthorne
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

4343 W 169th Hawthorne

4343 169th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4343 169th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Complex Two Bedroom Front House One Bath With Stainless Steel Appliances in Lawndale! - This single family 2-bedroom home has been completely remodeled! The entire home has been painted inside and out. Youll be pleasantly surprised at the newly landscaped front and backyard. The living room has large windows allowing in the fresh air and natural light. Brand-new blinds have been installed on every window. The living room opens up to the formal dining area which has a brand-new ceiling fan. The kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space and includes a stainless steel dual sink, stove, fridge, washer and dryer. There is also a service porch with a washer & dryer and a door that leads out to the private backyard great for relaxing or entertaining. The bedrooms are cozy with nicely sized closets. The bathroom has a brand-new vanity and a combination shower and tub. Centrally located this apartment is minutes to Hawthorne, Gardena, Redondo Beach, South Bay Galleria Shopping and much more!!!

This complex is PET FRIENDLY with an additional pet deposit and pet rent. Please contact Martisa at (323) 207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing. Must have a minimum credit score of 650. DCDH123

(RLNE5181964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 W 169th Hawthorne have any available units?
4343 W 169th Hawthorne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4343 W 169th Hawthorne have?
Some of 4343 W 169th Hawthorne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 W 169th Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
4343 W 169th Hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 W 169th Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 W 169th Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does 4343 W 169th Hawthorne offer parking?
No, 4343 W 169th Hawthorne does not offer parking.
Does 4343 W 169th Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 W 169th Hawthorne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 W 169th Hawthorne have a pool?
No, 4343 W 169th Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 4343 W 169th Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 4343 W 169th Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 W 169th Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 W 169th Hawthorne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4343 W 169th Hawthorne have units with air conditioning?
No, 4343 W 169th Hawthorne does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawndale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles