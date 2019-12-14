4343 W 169th Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Complex Two Bedroom Front House One Bath With Stainless Steel Appliances in Lawndale! - This single family 2-bedroom home has been completely remodeled! The entire home has been painted inside and out. Youll be pleasantly surprised at the newly landscaped front and backyard. The living room has large windows allowing in the fresh air and natural light. Brand-new blinds have been installed on every window. The living room opens up to the formal dining area which has a brand-new ceiling fan. The kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space and includes a stainless steel dual sink, stove, fridge, washer and dryer. There is also a service porch with a washer & dryer and a door that leads out to the private backyard great for relaxing or entertaining. The bedrooms are cozy with nicely sized closets. The bathroom has a brand-new vanity and a combination shower and tub. Centrally located this apartment is minutes to Hawthorne, Gardena, Redondo Beach, South Bay Galleria Shopping and much more!!!



This complex is PET FRIENDLY with an additional pet deposit and pet rent. Please contact Martisa at (323) 207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing. Must have a minimum credit score of 650. DCDH123



(RLNE5181964)