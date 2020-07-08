All apartments in Lawndale
16714 Inglewood Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM

16714 Inglewood Avenue

16714 Inglewood Avenue
Location

16714 Inglewood Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
Redondo Beach Adjacent. Open. Bright. High Ceilings. Fresh. Updated. Spacious. Say no more- must see in person. This townhouse has all the fixings for the perfect rental a few blocks from the finest Redondo Beach attractions. First floor features an open great room including kitchen with a large island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The cozy living room features a wood burning fireplace, bamboo hardwood floors, custom plantation shutters and surround sound. Spacious master suite with copious closet space. Two additional bedroom plus den/office- could easily be a 4th bedroom (shows as a 4 bedroom on assessor records) Includes laundry room, central heat, crown molding, custom light fixtures, sky lights and alarm system. Upgraded with fresh paint, new carpet, all new LED lights, new face plates for switches and outlets- comes with fridge, washer and dryer for extra convenience. Renter will receive new Google Home Mini! Dont let this opportunity pass!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16714 Inglewood Avenue have any available units?
16714 Inglewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 16714 Inglewood Avenue have?
Some of 16714 Inglewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16714 Inglewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16714 Inglewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16714 Inglewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16714 Inglewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 16714 Inglewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 16714 Inglewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16714 Inglewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16714 Inglewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16714 Inglewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 16714 Inglewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16714 Inglewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16714 Inglewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16714 Inglewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16714 Inglewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16714 Inglewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16714 Inglewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

