16714 Inglewood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry

Redondo Beach Adjacent. Open. Bright. High Ceilings. Fresh. Updated. Spacious. Say no more- must see in person. This townhouse has all the fixings for the perfect rental a few blocks from the finest Redondo Beach attractions. First floor features an open great room including kitchen with a large island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The cozy living room features a wood burning fireplace, bamboo hardwood floors, custom plantation shutters and surround sound. Spacious master suite with copious closet space. Two additional bedroom plus den/office- could easily be a 4th bedroom (shows as a 4 bedroom on assessor records) Includes laundry room, central heat, crown molding, custom light fixtures, sky lights and alarm system. Upgraded with fresh paint, new carpet, all new LED lights, new face plates for switches and outlets- comes with fridge, washer and dryer for extra convenience. Renter will receive new Google Home Mini! Dont let this opportunity pass!!