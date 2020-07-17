14408 Grevillea

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

A Real Cutie 3bed 2 bath in Excellent Lawndale location! - Darling 3 Bed 2 bath fully fenced home, completely remodeled and ready for move in.



Features laminate flooring throughout. Custom paint, granite kitchen counters, refrigerator, dishwasher included. Upgraded baths, and master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and slider to access backyard.



Light and bright eat in kitchen, separate laundry room and easy access to lovely backyard from kitchen, laundry and master bedroom.



1 car garage with back access, and parking in front driveway as well.



Close to schools, shopping etc.



Property Professionally leased by LRS

Deposit based on OAC

Small pet will be considered with additional deposit

For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:

Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com

REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230



(RLNE3833891)