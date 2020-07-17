All apartments in Lawndale
Location

14408 Grevillea Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Real Cutie 3bed 2 bath in Excellent Lawndale location! - Darling 3 Bed 2 bath fully fenced home, completely remodeled and ready for move in.

Features laminate flooring throughout. Custom paint, granite kitchen counters, refrigerator, dishwasher included. Upgraded baths, and master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and slider to access backyard.

Light and bright eat in kitchen, separate laundry room and easy access to lovely backyard from kitchen, laundry and master bedroom.

1 car garage with back access, and parking in front driveway as well.

Close to schools, shopping etc.

Property Professionally leased by LRS
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230

(RLNE3833891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14408 Grevillea have any available units?
14408 Grevillea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 14408 Grevillea have?
Some of 14408 Grevillea's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14408 Grevillea currently offering any rent specials?
14408 Grevillea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14408 Grevillea pet-friendly?
Yes, 14408 Grevillea is pet friendly.
Does 14408 Grevillea offer parking?
Yes, 14408 Grevillea offers parking.
Does 14408 Grevillea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14408 Grevillea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14408 Grevillea have a pool?
No, 14408 Grevillea does not have a pool.
Does 14408 Grevillea have accessible units?
No, 14408 Grevillea does not have accessible units.
Does 14408 Grevillea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14408 Grevillea has units with dishwashers.
Does 14408 Grevillea have units with air conditioning?
No, 14408 Grevillea does not have units with air conditioning.
