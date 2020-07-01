All apartments in Lakewood
6549 Ianita Street
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

6549 Ianita Street

6549 Ianita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6549 Ianita Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home on a quiet tree lined street in one of the best Lakewood locations is ready to lease now, central a/c, new floors and paint, R.V. parking, HUGE! lot with 2 car garage in back, tankless water heater, dual pane windows, auto sprinklers and timer just installed, kitchen has granite counters and new gas range, brand new 2 inch mini blinds, laundry room, l.e.d. lighting in and out, large covered patio, bath has separate shower and spa tub, large grapefruit and lemon trees loaded with fruit now, large master bedroom is 16 ft long with other 2 bedrooms good sized.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6549 Ianita Street have any available units?
6549 Ianita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6549 Ianita Street have?
Some of 6549 Ianita Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6549 Ianita Street currently offering any rent specials?
6549 Ianita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6549 Ianita Street pet-friendly?
No, 6549 Ianita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 6549 Ianita Street offer parking?
Yes, 6549 Ianita Street offers parking.
Does 6549 Ianita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6549 Ianita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6549 Ianita Street have a pool?
No, 6549 Ianita Street does not have a pool.
Does 6549 Ianita Street have accessible units?
No, 6549 Ianita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6549 Ianita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6549 Ianita Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6549 Ianita Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6549 Ianita Street has units with air conditioning.

