6549 Ianita Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home on a quiet tree lined street in one of the best Lakewood locations is ready to lease now, central a/c, new floors and paint, R.V. parking, HUGE! lot with 2 car garage in back, tankless water heater, dual pane windows, auto sprinklers and timer just installed, kitchen has granite counters and new gas range, brand new 2 inch mini blinds, laundry room, l.e.d. lighting in and out, large covered patio, bath has separate shower and spa tub, large grapefruit and lemon trees loaded with fruit now, large master bedroom is 16 ft long with other 2 bedrooms good sized.