Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

6540 Glorywhite Street

Location

6540 Glorywhite Street, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to the Lakewood Manor. We are pleased to present to you a spectacular property to make your home. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a huge backyard that includes a wood pergola that is great for the summer days and barbecues.This serene, tucked away community is set beautifully in the heart of everything you could want within walking distance. There are parks, schools(Long Beach Unified), grocery stores, restaurants, department stores, and the entire cerritos mall! If you must take the car for a longer distance, you are just a hop skip and a jump away from the 605 freeway. This is the home for you and your family to enjoy for years to come. Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6540 Glorywhite Street have any available units?
6540 Glorywhite Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
Is 6540 Glorywhite Street currently offering any rent specials?
6540 Glorywhite Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6540 Glorywhite Street pet-friendly?
No, 6540 Glorywhite Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 6540 Glorywhite Street offer parking?
No, 6540 Glorywhite Street does not offer parking.
Does 6540 Glorywhite Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6540 Glorywhite Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6540 Glorywhite Street have a pool?
No, 6540 Glorywhite Street does not have a pool.
Does 6540 Glorywhite Street have accessible units?
No, 6540 Glorywhite Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6540 Glorywhite Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6540 Glorywhite Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6540 Glorywhite Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6540 Glorywhite Street does not have units with air conditioning.

