6540 Glorywhite Street

Welcome to the Lakewood Manor. We are pleased to present to you a spectacular property to make your home. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a huge backyard that includes a wood pergola that is great for the summer days and barbecues.This serene, tucked away community is set beautifully in the heart of everything you could want within walking distance. There are parks, schools(Long Beach Unified), grocery stores, restaurants, department stores, and the entire cerritos mall! If you must take the car for a longer distance, you are just a hop skip and a jump away from the 605 freeway. This is the home for you and your family to enjoy for years to come. Make an appointment today!