6257 Turnergrove Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41ca79507a ---- Beautiful Home located in the City of Lakewood. The Spacious living room provides lots of natural lighting. The Dining room adjacent to the kitchen is perfect for gatherings. The Kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave also new quartz countertops. The 3 bedrooms are all very ample rooms come with walk in closets and are very quiet. As you walk towards the Den you will find a washer and dryer. The Den is very spacious and comes with a fire place and lots of closet space. The exterior is beautiful and large with a 2 Car Garage!! Make this your home today. Pet Policy: Only Dogs Allowed Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: House Year Built: 1951 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate & Tile Yard: Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage Central Ac