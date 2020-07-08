All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
6257 Turnergrove Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

6257 Turnergrove Dr

6257 Turnergrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6257 Turnergrove Drive, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41ca79507a ---- Beautiful Home located in the City of Lakewood. The Spacious living room provides lots of natural lighting. The Dining room adjacent to the kitchen is perfect for gatherings. The Kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave also new quartz countertops. The 3 bedrooms are all very ample rooms come with walk in closets and are very quiet. As you walk towards the Den you will find a washer and dryer. The Den is very spacious and comes with a fire place and lots of closet space. The exterior is beautiful and large with a 2 Car Garage!! Make this your home today. Pet Policy: Only Dogs Allowed Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: House Year Built: 1951 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate & Tile Yard: Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage Central Ac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6257 Turnergrove Dr have any available units?
6257 Turnergrove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6257 Turnergrove Dr have?
Some of 6257 Turnergrove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6257 Turnergrove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6257 Turnergrove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6257 Turnergrove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6257 Turnergrove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6257 Turnergrove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6257 Turnergrove Dr offers parking.
Does 6257 Turnergrove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6257 Turnergrove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6257 Turnergrove Dr have a pool?
No, 6257 Turnergrove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6257 Turnergrove Dr have accessible units?
No, 6257 Turnergrove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6257 Turnergrove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6257 Turnergrove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6257 Turnergrove Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6257 Turnergrove Dr has units with air conditioning.

