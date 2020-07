Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful one story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family detached home in the city of lakewood. Home features huge bonus room that could be used as additional bedroom/ rec room etc. New central ac newly installed. 2 car detached garage with long driveway. Newer windows. Wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace in the living room. Formal dining area. Good size backyard. Interior location. Available now!!



