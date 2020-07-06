Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6063 Pimenta Ave. Available 11/01/19 Beautifully Remodeled Lakewood Home, Loaded with Features! - Now Leasing! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath Lakewood home that has been completely remolded, inside and out, and featuring low maintenance front & rear turf lawns, a covered rear patio, fenced rear yard and driveway, and a two car detached garage. The interior of the home boasts recently refinished hardwood floors throughout, with tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. The large, open living room features a brick fireplace, and opens to the totally remodeled kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a chef's island, granite counters, and ample cabinets and a pantry. The main hallway provides access to all three bedrooms and the bath, as well as the laundry closet that comes with a full sized stacked washer & dryer. The bathroom has also been updated to include fully tiled floors and shower surrounds, a large linen closet and an over-sized vanity sink. All three bedrooms are nicely sized and feature blinds, ceilings fans and wardrobe closets.



***SHOWING NOW BY APPOINTMENT***



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



(RLNE5184955)