Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

6063 Pimenta Ave.

6063 Pimenta Avenue
Location

6063 Pimenta Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6063 Pimenta Ave. Available 11/01/19 Beautifully Remodeled Lakewood Home, Loaded with Features! - Now Leasing! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath Lakewood home that has been completely remolded, inside and out, and featuring low maintenance front & rear turf lawns, a covered rear patio, fenced rear yard and driveway, and a two car detached garage. The interior of the home boasts recently refinished hardwood floors throughout, with tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. The large, open living room features a brick fireplace, and opens to the totally remodeled kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a chef's island, granite counters, and ample cabinets and a pantry. The main hallway provides access to all three bedrooms and the bath, as well as the laundry closet that comes with a full sized stacked washer & dryer. The bathroom has also been updated to include fully tiled floors and shower surrounds, a large linen closet and an over-sized vanity sink. All three bedrooms are nicely sized and feature blinds, ceilings fans and wardrobe closets.

***SHOWING NOW BY APPOINTMENT***

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5184955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6063 Pimenta Ave. have any available units?
6063 Pimenta Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6063 Pimenta Ave. have?
Some of 6063 Pimenta Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6063 Pimenta Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6063 Pimenta Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6063 Pimenta Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6063 Pimenta Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6063 Pimenta Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6063 Pimenta Ave. offers parking.
Does 6063 Pimenta Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6063 Pimenta Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6063 Pimenta Ave. have a pool?
No, 6063 Pimenta Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6063 Pimenta Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6063 Pimenta Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6063 Pimenta Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6063 Pimenta Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6063 Pimenta Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6063 Pimenta Ave. has units with air conditioning.

