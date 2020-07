Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities garage

6059 FACULTY AVE Available 01/31/19 CUTE LAKEWOOD 2BR/1BATH IN MAYFAIR AREA - **CURRENT TENANT BEING TRANSFERRED*** DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS REALLY NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME CONSISTS OF TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE BATHROOM. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE. THERE IS A DINING ROOM AREA, AS WELL AS A BREAKFAST AREA IN THE KITCHEN. THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPGRADED WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. THE BEDROOMS ARE TYPICAL LAKEWOOD BEDROOMS WITH GOOD CLOSET SPACE. BATHROOM HAS BEEN UPGRADED, AS WELL. YOU WILL ENJOY SPENDING TIME IN THE PRIVATE BACKYARD. THERE IS EVEN ROOM FOR A NICE SIZED GARDEN BEHIND THE GARAGE. PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING AND A DETACHED TWO CAR GARAGE IN BACK. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO THE LAKEWOOD MALL, SCHOOLS, PARK AND OFFERS QUICK FREEWAY ACCESS. CALL TODAY TO SEE.



(RLNE4008830)