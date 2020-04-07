All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

5959 Turnergrove Drive

5959 Turnergrove Drive
Location

5959 Turnergrove Drive, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home Sweet Home - Turnergrove Dr has everything you’ve been looking for. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,082 living sqft. This property has been completely renovated and upgraded with the following: Nicely manicured landscaping, interior and exterior have been freshly painted, double pane windows throughout, new wood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all rooms, new bathroom vanity, fixtures and tile tub/shower, and a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Don’t wait as this home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Long Beach Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays for all utilities
GARDENER: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5959 Turnergrove Drive have any available units?
5959 Turnergrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5959 Turnergrove Drive have?
Some of 5959 Turnergrove Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5959 Turnergrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5959 Turnergrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5959 Turnergrove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5959 Turnergrove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5959 Turnergrove Drive offer parking?
No, 5959 Turnergrove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5959 Turnergrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5959 Turnergrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5959 Turnergrove Drive have a pool?
No, 5959 Turnergrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5959 Turnergrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5959 Turnergrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5959 Turnergrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5959 Turnergrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5959 Turnergrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5959 Turnergrove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
