5959 Turnergrove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home Sweet Home - Turnergrove Dr has everything you’ve been looking for. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,082 living sqft. This property has been completely renovated and upgraded with the following: Nicely manicured landscaping, interior and exterior have been freshly painted, double pane windows throughout, new wood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all rooms, new bathroom vanity, fixtures and tile tub/shower, and a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Don’t wait as this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Long Beach Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays for all utilities

GARDENER: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications