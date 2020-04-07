All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5953 Dunrobin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
5953 Dunrobin Avenue
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:24 PM

5953 Dunrobin Avenue

5953 Dunrobin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5953 Dunrobin Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remarkably renovated home located within Lakewood's highly sought after Mayfair neighborhood! This spacious home features 6 generously sized bedrooms, 3 full baths and a professionally redesigned interior! A brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, ample storage, oversized pantry and an extra large washer/dryer room. This home is ideal for ANY large family and is equipped with a spacious den and living room perfect for entertaining! The first master bedroom is downstairs and has a private entry with an attached master bathroom. The home also offers a formal dining area with a beautiful custom sized skylight allowing for plenty of natural lighting. New wood like laminate flooring, New electrical, New plumbing, New dual pane windows, a central AC system, New exterior and interior paint and New custom stonework throughout! Come see this home before its leased! call listing agent Kerie or Gaby 562-200-1643 or 562-370-7962

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5953 Dunrobin Avenue have any available units?
5953 Dunrobin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
Is 5953 Dunrobin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5953 Dunrobin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5953 Dunrobin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5953 Dunrobin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5953 Dunrobin Avenue offer parking?
No, 5953 Dunrobin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5953 Dunrobin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5953 Dunrobin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5953 Dunrobin Avenue have a pool?
No, 5953 Dunrobin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5953 Dunrobin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5953 Dunrobin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5953 Dunrobin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5953 Dunrobin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5953 Dunrobin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5953 Dunrobin Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood Accessible Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with BalconyLakewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles