5953 Dunrobin Avenue

Amenities
Remarkably renovated home located within Lakewood's highly sought after Mayfair neighborhood! This spacious home features 6 generously sized bedrooms, 3 full baths and a professionally redesigned interior! A brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, ample storage, oversized pantry and an extra large washer/dryer room. This home is ideal for ANY large family and is equipped with a spacious den and living room perfect for entertaining! The first master bedroom is downstairs and has a private entry with an attached master bathroom. The home also offers a formal dining area with a beautiful custom sized skylight allowing for plenty of natural lighting. New wood like laminate flooring, New electrical, New plumbing, New dual pane windows, a central AC system, New exterior and interior paint and New custom stonework throughout! Come see this home before its leased! call listing agent Kerie or Gaby 562-200-1643 or 562-370-7962