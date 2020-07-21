All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5928 Pearce Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
5928 Pearce Avenue
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:32 PM

5928 Pearce Avenue

5928 Pearce Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5928 Pearce Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Mayfair

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This is a beautiful, charming home, spacious and bright family room, remodeled bathroom, new flooring in kitchen, fresh painted cabinets, inside laundry room with lots of storage, a/c system, nice backyard, garage and lots of driveway space for guests. It is basically what you have been looking for in an excellent neighborhood with great school district. In the desirable Mayfair area. Some of the surrounding amenities: Harkins Theatres Cerritos 16, Pacific Theatres Lakewood Center, Haunted Hollywood Sports, Mayfair Park, Lakewood Golf & Country Club, Liberty Park, Heartwell Park, Round1, Long Beach City College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 Pearce Avenue have any available units?
5928 Pearce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5928 Pearce Avenue have?
Some of 5928 Pearce Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5928 Pearce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Pearce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Pearce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5928 Pearce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5928 Pearce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5928 Pearce Avenue offers parking.
Does 5928 Pearce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5928 Pearce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Pearce Avenue have a pool?
No, 5928 Pearce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5928 Pearce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5928 Pearce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Pearce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5928 Pearce Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5928 Pearce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5928 Pearce Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles