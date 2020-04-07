All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CA
5802 E. Hardwick St.
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

5802 E. Hardwick St.

5802 Hardwick St · No Longer Available
Location

5802 Hardwick St, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in Prime Lakewood Neighborhood - This wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the heart of Lakewood, across from San Martin Park and just blocks from Gompers Elementary School. The interior of the home has beautiful laminate and tile flooring throughout, as well as carpeting in all four bedrooms. The formal living room has two large windows overlooking the front yard and a small bar area that connects to the formal dining room and hallway. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with a stove and a refrigerator, and boasts tons of cabinets and opens to the family room that features built a built in book case and an attached laundry closet. There are large patio doors that open to the rear yard and porch, and there is a 2 car detached garage that has been partially converted into a sound room. The master bedroom is located at the rear of the house and features an en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are located at the front of the house and share a hallway bathroom, and each bedroom features ceiling fans, blinds and wardrobe closets.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4765977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 E. Hardwick St. have any available units?
5802 E. Hardwick St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5802 E. Hardwick St. have?
Some of 5802 E. Hardwick St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5802 E. Hardwick St. currently offering any rent specials?
5802 E. Hardwick St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 E. Hardwick St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5802 E. Hardwick St. is pet friendly.
Does 5802 E. Hardwick St. offer parking?
Yes, 5802 E. Hardwick St. offers parking.
Does 5802 E. Hardwick St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5802 E. Hardwick St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 E. Hardwick St. have a pool?
No, 5802 E. Hardwick St. does not have a pool.
Does 5802 E. Hardwick St. have accessible units?
No, 5802 E. Hardwick St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 E. Hardwick St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5802 E. Hardwick St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5802 E. Hardwick St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5802 E. Hardwick St. has units with air conditioning.
