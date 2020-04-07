5802 E. Hardwick St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in Prime Lakewood Neighborhood - This wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the heart of Lakewood, across from San Martin Park and just blocks from Gompers Elementary School. The interior of the home has beautiful laminate and tile flooring throughout, as well as carpeting in all four bedrooms. The formal living room has two large windows overlooking the front yard and a small bar area that connects to the formal dining room and hallway. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with a stove and a refrigerator, and boasts tons of cabinets and opens to the family room that features built a built in book case and an attached laundry closet. There are large patio doors that open to the rear yard and porch, and there is a 2 car detached garage that has been partially converted into a sound room. The master bedroom is located at the rear of the house and features an en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are located at the front of the house and share a hallway bathroom, and each bedroom features ceiling fans, blinds and wardrobe closets.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE4765977)