5778 Acacia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage guest parking

This contemporary highly UPGRADED and STYLISH townhome built in 2015 has an open floorplan perfect for entertaining! A beautiful front porch welcomes you with an outdoor lounge area. Adjacent to the 2 car garage on the bottom level is a bonus room and half bathroom. When you go to the second floor, it opens up to the spacious living room and upgraded kitchen with white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. (Gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge, dining table, and chairs are included). When you walk up the soft carpet staircase to the third floor, you find 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and natural sunlight. Each bedroom has an attached bathroom. Outside of the rooms, there is a nook with extra space with creative potential to be used as you please, as well as a washer and a dryer in a closet. TV unit and Patio furniture are included. You will get parking permits for community guest parking and easy side street parking.