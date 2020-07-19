All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5778 Acacia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
5778 Acacia Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5778 Acacia Lane

5778 Acacia Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5778 Acacia Ln, Lakewood, CA 90712
Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest parking
This contemporary highly UPGRADED and STYLISH townhome built in 2015 has an open floorplan perfect for entertaining! A beautiful front porch welcomes you with an outdoor lounge area. Adjacent to the 2 car garage on the bottom level is a bonus room and half bathroom. When you go to the second floor, it opens up to the spacious living room and upgraded kitchen with white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. (Gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge, dining table, and chairs are included). When you walk up the soft carpet staircase to the third floor, you find 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and natural sunlight. Each bedroom has an attached bathroom. Outside of the rooms, there is a nook with extra space with creative potential to be used as you please, as well as a washer and a dryer in a closet. TV unit and Patio furniture are included. You will get parking permits for community guest parking and easy side street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5778 Acacia Lane have any available units?
5778 Acacia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5778 Acacia Lane have?
Some of 5778 Acacia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5778 Acacia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5778 Acacia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5778 Acacia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5778 Acacia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5778 Acacia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5778 Acacia Lane offers parking.
Does 5778 Acacia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5778 Acacia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5778 Acacia Lane have a pool?
No, 5778 Acacia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5778 Acacia Lane have accessible units?
No, 5778 Acacia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5778 Acacia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5778 Acacia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5778 Acacia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5778 Acacia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles