Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

5519 Clark Ave

5519 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5519 Clark Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful single family home is across the street of May fair park. The entire home has New custom paint, beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, and lots of windows for ample ambient lighting, new blinds, central A/C & Heat, ceiling fans, recess lighting in living room, newer kitchen cabinet, newer granite counter top, stove, microwave, side by side washer & dryer, tile shower walls, croncrete back patio, grass back yard, two car garage. Tenant pays all utilities except for garden. Front sprinkler on a timer, back sprinkle operate manually.

****Pets are allowed. limit of pets is to one dog or one cat. If it's a dog, then the weight of the dog cannot exceed 60 pounds.****

*Landlord pays for Gardener
*Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, trash & sewer.
*credit application $35
*minutes away from Lakewood Center Mall, Starbucks, restaurants, cafes, parks, Home Depot.
*10 minutes to the 605 and/or 91 freeways
*15-20 minutes to LBCC and/or CSULB
*Pet application fee if pet accepted.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at CMC Realty & Property Management, 6552 Bolsa Huntington Beach, CA 92647. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01518510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 Clark Ave have any available units?
5519 Clark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5519 Clark Ave have?
Some of 5519 Clark Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 Clark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5519 Clark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 Clark Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5519 Clark Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5519 Clark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5519 Clark Ave offers parking.
Does 5519 Clark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5519 Clark Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 Clark Ave have a pool?
No, 5519 Clark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5519 Clark Ave have accessible units?
No, 5519 Clark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 Clark Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5519 Clark Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5519 Clark Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5519 Clark Ave has units with air conditioning.

