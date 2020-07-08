5519 Clark Ave

Amenities

This beautiful single family home is across the street of May fair park. The entire home has New custom paint, beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, and lots of windows for ample ambient lighting, new blinds, central A/C & Heat, ceiling fans, recess lighting in living room, newer kitchen cabinet, newer granite counter top, stove, microwave, side by side washer & dryer, tile shower walls, croncrete back patio, grass back yard, two car garage. Tenant pays all utilities except for garden. Front sprinkler on a timer, back sprinkle operate manually.



****Pets are allowed. limit of pets is to one dog or one cat. If it's a dog, then the weight of the dog cannot exceed 60 pounds.****



*Landlord pays for Gardener

*Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, trash & sewer.

*credit application $35

*minutes away from Lakewood Center Mall, Starbucks, restaurants, cafes, parks, Home Depot.

*10 minutes to the 605 and/or 91 freeways

*15-20 minutes to LBCC and/or CSULB

*Pet application fee if pet accepted.



