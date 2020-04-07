All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CA
5517 Briercrest Avenue
5517 Briercrest Avenue

5517 Briercrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5517 Briercrest Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom one bath Lakewood home features an original floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint! The large open living room boasts a huge bay window overlooking the lushly landscaped front yard, and connects to an attached dining area that leads to the large kitchen featuring a stove, dishwasher
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Briercrest Avenue have any available units?
5517 Briercrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5517 Briercrest Avenue have?
Some of 5517 Briercrest Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Briercrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Briercrest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Briercrest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5517 Briercrest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5517 Briercrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Briercrest Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5517 Briercrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Briercrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Briercrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 5517 Briercrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Briercrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5517 Briercrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Briercrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Briercrest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5517 Briercrest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5517 Briercrest Avenue has units with air conditioning.
