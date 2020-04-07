5517 Briercrest Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom one bath Lakewood home features an original floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint! The large open living room boasts a huge bay window overlooking the lushly landscaped front yard, and connects to an attached dining area that leads to the large kitchen featuring a stove, dishwasher

This wonderful 3 bedroom one bath Lakewood home features an original floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint! The large open living room boasts a huge bay window overlooking the lushly landscaped front yard, and connects to an attached dining area that leads to the large kitchen featuring a stove, dishwasher