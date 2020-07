Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FANTASTIC 3 BEDROOM LAKEWOOD HOME - Fantastic upgraded 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Lakewood. This house has oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, a giant master bedroom with a jet system bathtub. The property has a large backyard and a single car garage. The property comes with a washer and dryer. This property is ideally located within a short distance from shops, dining and the Lakewood Mall.



Please call (866) 525-3656 or apply directly at InternationalcityPM.com



(RLNE5160114)