4913 Lorelei

Amenities
Stunningly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Lakewood Home For Rent! - This property is absolutely STUNNING! Must see to appreciate. Completely remodeled top to bottom in a modern style with energy efficient features and appliances. NEW EVERYTHING!
Features:
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms (completely remodeled)
- 1 bonus room (could be used as office, playroom, media room etc)
- 1370 Sq. Ft. of living space
- Brand new paint inside and out
- Refinished wood floors, brand new ceramic in kitchens and bathrooms
- New LED recessed lighting
- Brand new plumbing throughout
- Brand new kitchen w/ quartz countertops
- New stainless energy efficient appliances (dishwasher, range/stove, vent hood, wine fridge)
- New electrical throughout
- Upgraded 200 amp electrical panel, solar ready
- Brand new dual pane windows throughout
- Brand new roof
- Brand new central AC/Heat system
- Brand new tankless water heater
- Automatic sprinkler system front and backyard
- New automatic garage door opener
- Laundry hook ups in garage
* Gardener included in the rent
To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4834715)