4913 Lorelei

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage media room

Stunningly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Lakewood Home For Rent! - This property is absolutely STUNNING! Must see to appreciate. Completely remodeled top to bottom in a modern style with energy efficient features and appliances. NEW EVERYTHING!



Features:



- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms (completely remodeled)

- 1 bonus room (could be used as office, playroom, media room etc)

- 1370 Sq. Ft. of living space

- Brand new paint inside and out

- Refinished wood floors, brand new ceramic in kitchens and bathrooms

- New LED recessed lighting

- Brand new plumbing throughout

- Brand new kitchen w/ quartz countertops

- New stainless energy efficient appliances (dishwasher, range/stove, vent hood, wine fridge)

- New electrical throughout

- Upgraded 200 amp electrical panel, solar ready

- Brand new dual pane windows throughout

- Brand new roof

- Brand new central AC/Heat system

- Brand new tankless water heater

- Automatic sprinkler system front and backyard

- New automatic garage door opener

- Laundry hook ups in garage



* Gardener included in the rent



To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4834715)