Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4913 Lorelei

4913 Lorelei Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Stunningly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Lakewood Home For Rent! - This property is absolutely STUNNING! Must see to appreciate. Completely remodeled top to bottom in a modern style with energy efficient features and appliances. NEW EVERYTHING!

Features:

- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms (completely remodeled)
- 1 bonus room (could be used as office, playroom, media room etc)
- 1370 Sq. Ft. of living space
- Brand new paint inside and out
- Refinished wood floors, brand new ceramic in kitchens and bathrooms
- New LED recessed lighting
- Brand new plumbing throughout
- Brand new kitchen w/ quartz countertops
- New stainless energy efficient appliances (dishwasher, range/stove, vent hood, wine fridge)
- New electrical throughout
- Upgraded 200 amp electrical panel, solar ready
- Brand new dual pane windows throughout
- Brand new roof
- Brand new central AC/Heat system
- Brand new tankless water heater
- Automatic sprinkler system front and backyard
- New automatic garage door opener
- Laundry hook ups in garage

* Gardener included in the rent

To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Lorelei have any available units?
4913 Lorelei doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4913 Lorelei have?
Some of 4913 Lorelei's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Lorelei currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Lorelei is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Lorelei pet-friendly?
No, 4913 Lorelei is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4913 Lorelei offer parking?
Yes, 4913 Lorelei offers parking.
Does 4913 Lorelei have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 Lorelei does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Lorelei have a pool?
No, 4913 Lorelei does not have a pool.
Does 4913 Lorelei have accessible units?
No, 4913 Lorelei does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Lorelei have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 Lorelei has units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 Lorelei have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4913 Lorelei has units with air conditioning.
