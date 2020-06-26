All apartments in Lakewood
4752 Shadeway Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

4752 Shadeway Rd

4752 Shadeway Road · No Longer Available
Location

4752 Shadeway Road, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Shadeway House - Property Id: 186603

Very spacious and beautiful location for your new home! This house sits on a quiet residential tree lined backed trails with access to Studebaker Park, Dog Park, and number of family friendly playgrounds/school.

The home features four (4) bedrooms, two (2) full baths, an enclosed patio with gym equipment, and a quiet backyard. The house has spacious open kitchen layout, featuring new stone back tile, hood range, and oven.

The two-car garage provides washer/dryer, spacious parking and large front drive entry.

Nearby excellent schools are Cleveland Elementary, Bancroft, and Lakewood High. 30 minutes from Downtown LA, 5 minutes from Cerritos Mall/Auto Square.

Please contact via email! Response within 24-48 hrs.
shadewayhouse@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186603
Property Id 186603

(RLNE5365872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4752 Shadeway Rd have any available units?
4752 Shadeway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4752 Shadeway Rd have?
Some of 4752 Shadeway Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4752 Shadeway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4752 Shadeway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4752 Shadeway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4752 Shadeway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4752 Shadeway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4752 Shadeway Rd offers parking.
Does 4752 Shadeway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4752 Shadeway Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4752 Shadeway Rd have a pool?
No, 4752 Shadeway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4752 Shadeway Rd have accessible units?
No, 4752 Shadeway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4752 Shadeway Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4752 Shadeway Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4752 Shadeway Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4752 Shadeway Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

