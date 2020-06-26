4752 Shadeway Rd

Amenities
Shadeway House - Property Id: 186603
Very spacious and beautiful location for your new home! This house sits on a quiet residential tree lined backed trails with access to Studebaker Park, Dog Park, and number of family friendly playgrounds/school.
The home features four (4) bedrooms, two (2) full baths, an enclosed patio with gym equipment, and a quiet backyard. The house has spacious open kitchen layout, featuring new stone back tile, hood range, and oven.
The two-car garage provides washer/dryer, spacious parking and large front drive entry.
Nearby excellent schools are Cleveland Elementary, Bancroft, and Lakewood High. 30 minutes from Downtown LA, 5 minutes from Cerritos Mall/Auto Square.
Please contact via email! Response within 24-48 hrs.
shadewayhouse@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186603
Property Id 186603
(RLNE5365872)