4752 Shadeway Rd

Shadeway House - Property Id: 186603



Very spacious and beautiful location for your new home! This house sits on a quiet residential tree lined backed trails with access to Studebaker Park, Dog Park, and number of family friendly playgrounds/school.



The home features four (4) bedrooms, two (2) full baths, an enclosed patio with gym equipment, and a quiet backyard. The house has spacious open kitchen layout, featuring new stone back tile, hood range, and oven.



The two-car garage provides washer/dryer, spacious parking and large front drive entry.



Nearby excellent schools are Cleveland Elementary, Bancroft, and Lakewood High. 30 minutes from Downtown LA, 5 minutes from Cerritos Mall/Auto Square.



