4723 Dunrobin Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN HOUSE this SAT 1:30PM-3:00PM///

This heart warming Home is located in the Desirable Neighborhood of Lakewood Park. Ideally near countless dining and shopping venues. Convenient access to the 605 fwy between Del Amo Blvd and Bellflower Blvd.



Bright tiled counter kitchen with ample custom built in cabinets, offering dishwasher and gas stove. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with newer fixtures and vanity. Refinished classic hardwood flooring, with bonus family room.



The home is perfect for family gatherings with a good size backyard and cover patio to enjoy. Spacious 2 car garage and a extended driveway for additional parking. Lawn service included in the rent.



Home comes unfurnished //



This home was purchased by an investment group and is being offered as a rental. We will provide proof of ownership. This is a legitimate offering and the company does not accept cash payments for security deposits or rent payments, ensuring your safety.