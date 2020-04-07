All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
4723 Dunrobin Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4723 Dunrobin Ave

4723 Dunrobin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4723 Dunrobin Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE this SAT 1:30PM-3:00PM///
This heart warming Home is located in the Desirable Neighborhood of Lakewood Park. Ideally near countless dining and shopping venues. Convenient access to the 605 fwy between Del Amo Blvd and Bellflower Blvd.

Bright tiled counter kitchen with ample custom built in cabinets, offering dishwasher and gas stove. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with newer fixtures and vanity. Refinished classic hardwood flooring, with bonus family room.

The home is perfect for family gatherings with a good size backyard and cover patio to enjoy. Spacious 2 car garage and a extended driveway for additional parking. Lawn service included in the rent.

Home comes unfurnished //

This home was purchased by an investment group and is being offered as a rental. We will provide proof of ownership. This is a legitimate offering and the company does not accept cash payments for security deposits or rent payments, ensuring your safety.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 Dunrobin Ave have any available units?
4723 Dunrobin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4723 Dunrobin Ave have?
Some of 4723 Dunrobin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4723 Dunrobin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4723 Dunrobin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 Dunrobin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4723 Dunrobin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4723 Dunrobin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4723 Dunrobin Ave does offer parking.
Does 4723 Dunrobin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4723 Dunrobin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 Dunrobin Ave have a pool?
No, 4723 Dunrobin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4723 Dunrobin Ave have accessible units?
No, 4723 Dunrobin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 Dunrobin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4723 Dunrobin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4723 Dunrobin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4723 Dunrobin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
