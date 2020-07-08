All apartments in Lakewood
4719 Carfax Ave

4719 Carfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4719 Carfax Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled 3Bed/ 2Bath Lakewood home for rent!!! - Look no further this gorgeous 3 bed + 2 bath home is a show stopper! With gorgeous hardwood floors, double pane windows for lots of natural light and a spacious backyard this home has it all. Upon entry to the right is the living room which boasts ceiling light/fan combintation and an open concept. To the right is the beautiful kitchen and dinning area! The spacious kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, quartz counter tops and ample cabinet space. All three bedrooms have lots of natural light, ceiling fan and light combos and ample closet space. Bathrooms have been fully upgraded and there is even a washer/dryer hookup! The spacious backyard is perfecting for entertaining with its concrete patio and grass combo!

Contact Real Property Management for a showing today! 562-270-1777

*2 car garage
*Spacious backyard
*Pets approved with owner approval and extra deposit

$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)
Credit Check Required

Criteria
-620 Fico Score
-3x monthly rent income
-2-year work history
-No evictions
-No criminal history
-Positive rental history

(RLNE5202822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 Carfax Ave have any available units?
4719 Carfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4719 Carfax Ave have?
Some of 4719 Carfax Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4719 Carfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4719 Carfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 Carfax Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4719 Carfax Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4719 Carfax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4719 Carfax Ave offers parking.
Does 4719 Carfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719 Carfax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 Carfax Ave have a pool?
No, 4719 Carfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4719 Carfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 4719 Carfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 Carfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4719 Carfax Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4719 Carfax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4719 Carfax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

