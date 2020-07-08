4719 Carfax Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully Remodeled 3Bed/ 2Bath Lakewood home for rent!!! - Look no further this gorgeous 3 bed + 2 bath home is a show stopper! With gorgeous hardwood floors, double pane windows for lots of natural light and a spacious backyard this home has it all. Upon entry to the right is the living room which boasts ceiling light/fan combintation and an open concept. To the right is the beautiful kitchen and dinning area! The spacious kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, quartz counter tops and ample cabinet space. All three bedrooms have lots of natural light, ceiling fan and light combos and ample closet space. Bathrooms have been fully upgraded and there is even a washer/dryer hookup! The spacious backyard is perfecting for entertaining with its concrete patio and grass combo!



Contact Real Property Management for a showing today! 562-270-1777



*2 car garage

*Spacious backyard

*Pets approved with owner approval and extra deposit



$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)

Credit Check Required



Criteria

-620 Fico Score

-3x monthly rent income

-2-year work history

-No evictions

-No criminal history

-Positive rental history



(RLNE5202822)