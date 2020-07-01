4559 Knoxville Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

If you are looking for a place to call "home", this is the one. Beautifully landscaped outside and upgraded inside. Desirable area of Lakewood in Lakewood Park. Front porch welcomes you to this very clean, upgraded 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home. The interior has just been freshly painted. The living room has a large bay window to let in the natural light. Beautiful wood floors throughout the home except for the family room which has carpet. Off the living room is one bedroom separate from the other two for privacy. There is a separate dining room with wainscoting. The kitchen is gorgeous with newer cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded back splash and comes complete with a refrigerator. Down the hall to the right is the large family room with wainscoting and double doors leading to the back yard. Just off the family room, there is a hall bathroom which has a newer vanity and shower area. There is also a full size washer and dryer included. Down the hall in the opposite direction are two additional bedrooms and a full bath with tub/shower combo. This bathroom is upgraded with wainscoting and is just waiting for you to take a slow, relaxing bath to unwind. Lots of natural light in this home. Outside, a long driveway leads you to a fully landscaped backyard with a 2 car garage. There is even a detached covered patio area for entertaining or relaxing. A separate wooden shed can be used for storage. This home is the best you will find in this area for the price!