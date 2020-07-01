All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 4559 Knoxville Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
4559 Knoxville Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

4559 Knoxville Avenue

4559 Knoxville Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4559 Knoxville Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for a place to call "home", this is the one. Beautifully landscaped outside and upgraded inside. Desirable area of Lakewood in Lakewood Park. Front porch welcomes you to this very clean, upgraded 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home. The interior has just been freshly painted. The living room has a large bay window to let in the natural light. Beautiful wood floors throughout the home except for the family room which has carpet. Off the living room is one bedroom separate from the other two for privacy. There is a separate dining room with wainscoting. The kitchen is gorgeous with newer cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded back splash and comes complete with a refrigerator. Down the hall to the right is the large family room with wainscoting and double doors leading to the back yard. Just off the family room, there is a hall bathroom which has a newer vanity and shower area. There is also a full size washer and dryer included. Down the hall in the opposite direction are two additional bedrooms and a full bath with tub/shower combo. This bathroom is upgraded with wainscoting and is just waiting for you to take a slow, relaxing bath to unwind. Lots of natural light in this home. Outside, a long driveway leads you to a fully landscaped backyard with a 2 car garage. There is even a detached covered patio area for entertaining or relaxing. A separate wooden shed can be used for storage. This home is the best you will find in this area for the price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4559 Knoxville Avenue have any available units?
4559 Knoxville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4559 Knoxville Avenue have?
Some of 4559 Knoxville Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4559 Knoxville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4559 Knoxville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4559 Knoxville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4559 Knoxville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4559 Knoxville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4559 Knoxville Avenue offers parking.
Does 4559 Knoxville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4559 Knoxville Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4559 Knoxville Avenue have a pool?
No, 4559 Knoxville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4559 Knoxville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4559 Knoxville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4559 Knoxville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4559 Knoxville Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4559 Knoxville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4559 Knoxville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles