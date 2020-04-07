4340 Josie Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Welcome to this traditional 3 bedroom/1.75 bath with large family room on a beautiful tree-lined street in Lakewood. This spacious home has 1755 sq. foot of living area with a large family room with beautiful vaulted ceilings, wood beams and skylights. Home includes cedar lined closets, newer paint through-out, refinished hardwood floors, fireplace, and newer carpeting in the family room. The home has a nice brick front porch/planters plus a large 2 car detached garage with lots of built-in storage.