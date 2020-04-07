All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

4340 Josie Avenue

4340 Josie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4340 Josie Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Carson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this traditional 3 bedroom/1.75 bath with large family room on a beautiful tree-lined street in Lakewood. This spacious home has 1755 sq. foot of living area with a large family room with beautiful vaulted ceilings, wood beams and skylights. Home includes cedar lined closets, newer paint through-out, refinished hardwood floors, fireplace, and newer carpeting in the family room. The home has a nice brick front porch/planters plus a large 2 car detached garage with lots of built-in storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Josie Avenue have any available units?
4340 Josie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4340 Josie Avenue have?
Some of 4340 Josie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Josie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Josie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Josie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4340 Josie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4340 Josie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4340 Josie Avenue offers parking.
Does 4340 Josie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Josie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Josie Avenue have a pool?
No, 4340 Josie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Josie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4340 Josie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Josie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4340 Josie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4340 Josie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4340 Josie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
