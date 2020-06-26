All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

4203 Nelsonbark Ave

4203 Nelsonbark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Nelsonbark Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on a Corner Lot - This lovely home is located in the Lakewood Mutuals area on a corner lot. Formal living and dining room upon entry, updated galley style kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets with convenient slide out shelves and ample storage, stainless steel sink,microwave, electric range, and decorator range hood. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with built-in organizer. Large step-down den is the perfect spot for entertaining, it opens onto the paved back yard with planters. Two car garage with auto-opener and washer, dryer hook-ups.

Tenant pays for all utilities. Gardener is included.

TO SEE RENTAL: Call or Text, Liza Jimenez at (562) 472-5535, or email for more information at Leasing@SpurrManagement.com. You can also visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.

TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com. $40 application fee per application applies.

MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: FICO credit score of 600+, monthly gross income 3x's the rent, no previous eviction fillings, and no outstanding collection accounts.

Spurr & Associates, Inc. - Broker DRE## 01281364
Liza Jimenez, Realtor DRE# 01928778

(RLNE5520158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Nelsonbark Ave have any available units?
4203 Nelsonbark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4203 Nelsonbark Ave have?
Some of 4203 Nelsonbark Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Nelsonbark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Nelsonbark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Nelsonbark Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 Nelsonbark Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4203 Nelsonbark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4203 Nelsonbark Ave offers parking.
Does 4203 Nelsonbark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Nelsonbark Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Nelsonbark Ave have a pool?
No, 4203 Nelsonbark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Nelsonbark Ave have accessible units?
No, 4203 Nelsonbark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Nelsonbark Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 Nelsonbark Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4203 Nelsonbark Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4203 Nelsonbark Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

