4203 Nelsonbark Ave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on a Corner Lot - This lovely home is located in the Lakewood Mutuals area on a corner lot. Formal living and dining room upon entry, updated galley style kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets with convenient slide out shelves and ample storage, stainless steel sink,microwave, electric range, and decorator range hood. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with built-in organizer. Large step-down den is the perfect spot for entertaining, it opens onto the paved back yard with planters. Two car garage with auto-opener and washer, dryer hook-ups.



Tenant pays for all utilities. Gardener is included.



