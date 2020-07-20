All apartments in Lakewood
4106 Arbor Rd.

4106 Arbor Road · No Longer Available
Location

4106 Arbor Road, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4106 Arbor Rd. Available 07/22/19 Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Lakewood Neighborhood! - Now Leasing! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Lakewood home that has been completely remodeled and expanded from its original floor plan to include over 1200 square feet of living space. The spacious living room and attached formal dining area boasts beautifully finished hardwood floors, spanning the main living areas and all three bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen has been recently updated to include rich, maple cabinets, granite counters and comes equipped with a refrigerator. There is an attached pantry/service porch with added storage, and a separate laundry room with a side by side full size washer & dryer included.

The master bedroom suite is located at the rear of the home, and has a recently remodeled en-suite bathroom which includes a vanity sink and tiled shower. The master bedroom also has as small retreat area and dual wardrobe mirrored closet doors. The remaining 2 bedrooms are nicely sized and each includes a wardrobe closet, ceiling fans and curtains at each window. There is a hallway bathroom that services both front bedrooms that has a vanity sink, tub/shower, and ample storage.

The rear yard is low maintenance with cement pavers, a covered patio and a row of fruit trees and plants. Gardener Services included. Pets Considered.

To schedule a viewing, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":
https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/bf1f2461-4a30-4aae-bacb-ebb2b8d3867f

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE5031860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Arbor Rd. have any available units?
4106 Arbor Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4106 Arbor Rd. have?
Some of 4106 Arbor Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 Arbor Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Arbor Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Arbor Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4106 Arbor Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4106 Arbor Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Arbor Rd. offers parking.
Does 4106 Arbor Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4106 Arbor Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Arbor Rd. have a pool?
No, 4106 Arbor Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4106 Arbor Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4106 Arbor Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Arbor Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 Arbor Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 Arbor Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4106 Arbor Rd. has units with air conditioning.
