Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

3638 Deerford Street

Location

3638 Deerford Street, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with over 1200 Square Feet of Living Space, Located in the Beautiful City of Trees. This Home Has so Much to Offer. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Built-In Surround Sound Speakers. Inviting Formal Dining Room that opens up to the Kitchen with a Breakfast Counter Bar. Beautiful Butcher Block Countertops with Warm Colored Glass Tile Backsplash. Stainless Steel Appliances
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 Deerford Street have any available units?
3638 Deerford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 3638 Deerford Street have?
Some of 3638 Deerford Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 Deerford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3638 Deerford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 Deerford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3638 Deerford Street is pet friendly.
Does 3638 Deerford Street offer parking?
Yes, 3638 Deerford Street offers parking.
Does 3638 Deerford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 Deerford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 Deerford Street have a pool?
No, 3638 Deerford Street does not have a pool.
Does 3638 Deerford Street have accessible units?
No, 3638 Deerford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 Deerford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 Deerford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3638 Deerford Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3638 Deerford Street has units with air conditioning.
