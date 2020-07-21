3638 Deerford Street

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with over 1200 Square Feet of Living Space, Located in the Beautiful City of Trees. This Home Has so Much to Offer. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Built-In Surround Sound Speakers. Inviting Formal Dining Room that opens up to the Kitchen with a Breakfast Counter Bar. Beautiful Butcher Block Countertops with Warm Colored Glass Tile Backsplash. Stainless Steel Appliances
