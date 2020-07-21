All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 3612 Fairman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
3612 Fairman Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:24 PM

3612 Fairman Street

3612 Fairman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3612 Fairman Street, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded Home has 3 Bedrooms Plus a Den/Office Adjacent to Master Bedroom. 2 FULL Remodeled Bathrooms. Short Walking Distance to Lakewood Country Club & Schools. Wood Floors and Custom Window Shutters, Dual Pane Windows Throughout! New Electrical Panels Good for Electrical Car Charging Station. Recessed Lights & Crown Moldings In Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room! Central Air Conditioning. Custom Paint With NO Popcorn Ceilings. Remodeled Chef's Kitchen Features: Granite Counter Tops, Full Back Splash Decoration, White Shaker Cabinets, Gas Range With Oven, Stainless Steel Appliances & Built-In Microwave Oven. This Home Has an Extra Bath attached to the Laundry Room & Oversize 2 Car Detached Garage With Auto Opener. Bright & Airy Open Floor Plan. Backyard has a large covered Patio area With Big Sink Work Station & Easy Maintenance Yard. Make it Your Home Sweet home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Fairman Street have any available units?
3612 Fairman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 3612 Fairman Street have?
Some of 3612 Fairman Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Fairman Street currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Fairman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Fairman Street pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Fairman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 3612 Fairman Street offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Fairman Street offers parking.
Does 3612 Fairman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Fairman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Fairman Street have a pool?
No, 3612 Fairman Street does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Fairman Street have accessible units?
No, 3612 Fairman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Fairman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Fairman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3612 Fairman Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3612 Fairman Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles