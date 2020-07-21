3612 Fairman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car charging on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully Upgraded Home has 3 Bedrooms Plus a Den/Office Adjacent to Master Bedroom. 2 FULL Remodeled Bathrooms. Short Walking Distance to Lakewood Country Club & Schools. Wood Floors and Custom Window Shutters, Dual Pane Windows Throughout! New Electrical Panels Good for Electrical Car Charging Station. Recessed Lights & Crown Moldings In Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room! Central Air Conditioning. Custom Paint With NO Popcorn Ceilings. Remodeled Chef's Kitchen Features: Granite Counter Tops, Full Back Splash Decoration, White Shaker Cabinets, Gas Range With Oven, Stainless Steel Appliances & Built-In Microwave Oven. This Home Has an Extra Bath attached to the Laundry Room & Oversize 2 Car Detached Garage With Auto Opener. Bright & Airy Open Floor Plan. Backyard has a large covered Patio area With Big Sink Work Station & Easy Maintenance Yard. Make it Your Home Sweet home!!!