3538 FAIRMAN ST

Lakewood - 3 Bed Gorgeous House - New Flooring & Paint - Meticulously Maintained - Amenities!!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home near the Lakewood Country Club. This immaculate home has been meticulously maintained and boasts a gorgeous 1400 square foot floorplan. The home comes with gorgeous landscaping, central heating and air conditioning, a beautiful patio with the patio furniture included, a beautifully tiled bathroom, wood shutters, new vinyl plank flooring, new paint, a 2 car garage, vinyl windows, stainless steel refrigerator, oven, stove top, laundry hookups, a gorgeous tile kitchen countertop, ceiling fans, and a water filtration system. The house has an alarm system that could be activated by the tenant and the weekly landscaping. The owner is requiring a 1 year lease agreement and renter's insurance. The refrigerator and laundry machines are provided in "as is" condition. This gorgeous home is located just around the corner from the Lakewood Country Club in a gorgeous community. Hurry this home won't last long!



