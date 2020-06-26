All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
3538 FAIRMAN ST
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

3538 FAIRMAN ST

3538 Fairman Street · No Longer Available
Location

3538 Fairman Street, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lakewood - 3 Bed Gorgeous House - New Flooring & Paint - Meticulously Maintained - Amenities!!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home near the Lakewood Country Club. This immaculate home has been meticulously maintained and boasts a gorgeous 1400 square foot floorplan. The home comes with gorgeous landscaping, central heating and air conditioning, a beautiful patio with the patio furniture included, a beautifully tiled bathroom, wood shutters, new vinyl plank flooring, new paint, a 2 car garage, vinyl windows, stainless steel refrigerator, oven, stove top, laundry hookups, a gorgeous tile kitchen countertop, ceiling fans, and a water filtration system. The house has an alarm system that could be activated by the tenant and the weekly landscaping. The owner is requiring a 1 year lease agreement and renter's insurance. The refrigerator and laundry machines are provided in "as is" condition. This gorgeous home is located just around the corner from the Lakewood Country Club in a gorgeous community. Hurry this home won't last long!

(RLNE1845796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 FAIRMAN ST have any available units?
3538 FAIRMAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 3538 FAIRMAN ST have?
Some of 3538 FAIRMAN ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 FAIRMAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3538 FAIRMAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 FAIRMAN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3538 FAIRMAN ST is pet friendly.
Does 3538 FAIRMAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 3538 FAIRMAN ST offers parking.
Does 3538 FAIRMAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 FAIRMAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 FAIRMAN ST have a pool?
No, 3538 FAIRMAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3538 FAIRMAN ST have accessible units?
No, 3538 FAIRMAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 FAIRMAN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3538 FAIRMAN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 3538 FAIRMAN ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3538 FAIRMAN ST has units with air conditioning.

